New book highlights the importance of grandmothers in Black culture

Two authors capture the importance of grandmother's in Black culture in new book

Two authors capture the importance of grandmother's in Black culture in new book

Two authors capture the importance of grandmother's in Black culture in new book

For many Minnesotans, grandmothers play a big role in passing down family traditions and culture.

And in the African American community, grandmothers pass down oral history, strength and resilience needed to overcome racialized trauma.

The Stories from my Grandmother's Hands is a journey inspired by Dr. Resmaa Menakem sitting with his own grandmother.

"I am comparing her hands to my hands and asking her the question 'why your hands so fat?' and she looks at me and all this energy comes boy that's from sharecropping and I learned all that through her and through her body," said Dr. Menakem.

He hopes the book sparks cross generational conversations about tough issues. It comes with a downloadable soundtrack that accompanies illustrations by world-renowned artist Leroy Campbell.

"The music begins to stir things and that begins to impact your body begins to impact your vocal cords begins to impact you positioning so that's the story that the kids pick up on," said. Dr. Menakem.

Because in all cultures, it's grandmother who is responsible for teaching life lessons from an ancestral point of view.

"Especially in Black culture the grandmother represents many times the hub of not just the brutality but also the joy and the resource and how you reclaim parts of you that you kind of had to hold back in order for you to service or for your people to survive."

"My big mommas' hands cooked collard greens macaroni and cheese and fried chicken and made pictures of fresh squeezed lemonade," said T. Mychael Rambo.

Acclaimed actor, Rambo collaborated with Dr. Menakem on the book. He believes The Stories from my Grandmother's Hands shows the beauty of connection between generations.

"I think the grandmothers understand and hear in their grandchildren they hear their melody and help guide them to the lyric, to their song, and help them to be able to translate who they are into something that makes their song a real reflection of who they are authentically and how the grandmother can help them see who they hope to be," said Rambo.

Designed for Black and Brown children ages three to eight, different names for grandmother are represented, showing how grandmothers guide the next generation.

"My abuela's hands turned the pages of books that lull me to sleep with stories of far off lands and magical kingdoms," said Rambo. "Abuelo, avo, oma? My grandmother is not named that, why are these languages here why are those names there?"

Names for grandmother in Dutch, Portuguese and Spanish allow space for white families to discuss racial trauma they have never experienced.

"Our book is intended as a meeting place for white readers or for other readers other children who may not be from this experience and say oh here is a place where we can hang out and have a conversation," said Rambo.

Both authors believe the real jewel is the question and the curiosity.

"I think that's what our book does well it really says do you have the muscles to inquire a little bit deeper into what this is or not but its here," said Dr. Menakem.

Dr. Menakem is a licensed clinical social worker who specializes in the healing of racialized trauma. He encourages adults to spend time with the book before reading it to children. You can find resources here.