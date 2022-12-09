Watch CBS News
Immigration protesters block downtown Minneapolis intersection near Sen. Klobuchar's office

MINNEAPOLIS - Protesters pushing to protect United States immigrants blocked a busy stretch of downtown Minneapolis Thursday night.

They gathered outside Sen. Amy Klobuchar's office on Washington Avenue to demand the U.S. Senate pass the American Dream and Promise Act.

The measure would provide a pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought here as children, and permanent protection from being deported.

Sen. Klobuchar's office told WCCO they met with the group to show their support.

