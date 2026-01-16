Willmar restaurant workers detained by ICE agents who visited business for lunch

While many of the headlines have focused on the Twin Cities, greater Minnesota is feeling the impacts of the immigration crackdown, too.

In Willmar, community members say U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests have closed restaurants and left a community on edge.

The city has a diverse population of a little over 21,000.

"You have families that are scared for their life. People refusing to come out of their house," said Abdullahi Mohamed of Willmar.

Streets on Friday appeared to operate as normal, but businesses were not.

A sign that says, in part, "We're only receiving online/phone call orders," is posted in front of a Willmar, Minnesota, restaurant on Jan. 16, 2026, after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained employees of an area business. WCCO

Area establishments have posted signs saying they're either closed or taking orders differently.

"They detained someone just across the street where I was working," said Brentt Fees of Willmar.

Mohamed added, "I've seen with my two eyes ICE detaining people."

El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant closed after WCCO confirmed agents visited the spot for lunch and later returned, detaining its owners and a dishwasher nearby after they had closed early due to the federal law enforcement's previous appearance.

A 20-year-old, who says his parents own the restaurant and are now detained, says the business will reopen on Saturday under his leadership.

WCCO reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment on the matter.

A visitor who stopped by El Tapatio to show his support says the liquor store he works at has lost 75% of its business since agents have appeared in Operation Metro Surge.

"I just wanted to make sure everything is okay," said Fees. "And apparently it's not because they're closed now."

WCCO asked a man who retired from Jennie-O, one of the town's biggest employers, what he wants for his community right now.

"To get together and vote these people out. We're not scared, man," said Willmar resident Abdulcadir Gaal.

Willmar Mayor Doug Reese says he's urging residents to stay calm and to respect one another to keep the community safe.