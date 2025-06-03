Minnesota immigration lawyer reflects on long journey from Mexico to law career

On May 9, Juventino Meza was sworn in as attorney by the Minnesota Supreme Court inside the Capitol building in St. Paul.

Meza's journey from being undocumented to working his way to becoming an immigration attorney started when he was a boy.

Meza was born in Jalisco, Mexico, in 1988. He grew up in an agricultural town and was the youngest of five siblings, who shared a one-bedroom house.

Meza's parents immigrated to the United States while he was still a child.

"I remember being a really angry teenager because I didn't understand why my parents left me," said Meza. "I was just so young and didn't understand what was going on. And so I think that was the toughest part of family separation for me."

That separation from his family led him to struggle with emotions while growing up in Jalisco.

"I remember being the worst kid to my sisters who were taking care of me, and I would run away and go hide out in the mountains," said Meza.

His family members, one by one, made their way to the United States in 2003. At age 15, Meza made it to the U.S. with his sister.

"We woke up early and someone drove us to the airport in Guadalajara, which is the big city in Jalisco, and then we took a flight to Mexicali, and then someone picked us up, and then they took us to the border and walked us," said Meza.

Arriving somewhere on the outskirts of Mesa, Arizona, Meza would see something that sticks with him as a powerful moment of humanity.

"We ended up in a playground, and there were teenagers playing basketball, and one of them saw my sister and went and brought her water," said Meza. "They were kind enough to bring my sister water, and that felt so human to me. I think about that moment a lot. It gets me really emotional – the humanity in the situation and bringing water to my sister.

Meza was scared when he first arrived, but was excited because he hadn't seen his parents in years.

"I remember also being excited because I was going to see my parents. I hadn't seen my mom in three years and I didn't know my dad, because my family says he moved to the U.S. when I was about 5 or 6," said Meza. "I was going to meet my dad and see my mom again and my other siblings again."

Reunited with his family, it was just the beginning of his journey to adjusting to life in the United States. Meza was enrolled at Arlington High School, now known as Washington Magnet High School.

When Meza arrived in Minnesota from Mexico as a teenager, he didn't speak a word of English. He was supposed to start his junior year of high school. Instead, a school interpreter suggested he be placed in ninth grade to give him more time to learn the language and adjust to life in the United States.

Beyond the language barrier, Meza faced another challenge: his immigration status and sexual identity.

"I started getting bullied for being gay by the other Latino kids. And, you know, there was a time when I ended up dropping out of school," said Meza.

He would later return to school, and at that time, he met mentors who would change his life.

Meza's school counselor introduced him to College Possible, a college access program for underrepresented students.

"She said, 'I don't know what we're going to do, but we'll figure it out,'" said Meza.

Together, they applied to colleges across the country, navigating a patchwork of policies for undocumented students. The process was confusing and full of uncertainty, but Meza leaned into it, not just for himself, but for others like him.

Those mentors got him into Augsburg College with a full-ride scholarship. During his time there, he would meet someone who would influence his decision to become a lawyer.

That realization came years after college began, during his work with the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota. Meza met attorney John Keller there, someone he describes as calm, brilliant and deeply committed to justice. Keller was advising lawmakers and helping shape policy in addition to representing clients.

"I thought, maybe I want to be like John Keller," said Meza. "I want to be a lawyer, and I want to represent people like my family."

That conviction took hold in 2012, around the time Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) was announced. Meza began leading community workshops with NAVIGATE.

By 2015, Meza had applied to law school. Getting in was only the first challenge. Paying for it would prove an even steeper climb.

Though Minnesota had recently passed its version of the DREAM Act, opening up in-state tuition and financial aid for undocumented students, the costs of legal education remained difficult.

Meza eventually earned a spot at Mitchell Hamline School of Law. He began classes in 2016 despite financial pressure.

He paused his studies twice, working in San Francisco and later in Minnesota to afford tuition.

"I was just so embarrassed," said Meza. "Embarrassed not to have money to stay in school."

Then came a call from Linda Moen, the school's dean of students. She had tracked him down and called him.

"She just said, 'We haven't heard from you. What's going on?'" said Meza. "She didn't judge me. She just wanted to know how we could get me back on track."

He eventually returned, finishing his final two years and graduating in 2023. Meza says it was a difficult journey.

"Law school is so isolating. I was always working, always stressed about money. I barely got to be a student," said Meza.

After graduating, Meza set his sights on passing the bar exam.

"The first time, I was working full-time and barely had time to study," said Meza. "I missed the passing score by just a few points."

Determined not to go through it again, Meza saved up, took three months off and studied up to 70 hours a week. In April 2024, he got the news that he had passed.

At that time, Meza was filled with pride and long-awaited relief, but also hesitation.

"I still didn't know how the bar would handle my immigration status," said Meza. "It wasn't until I read that part that I knew it was over and that my immigration status had nothing to do with the bar exam application."

His joy was tempered by caution. A trusted attorney advised against bringing his family to the public swearing-in ceremony, out of concern for their safety.

"It was really heartbreaking to hear, I've always brought them along and it was bittersweet," said Meza. "To enjoy for a couple hours knowing that I will be sworn in and then finding out that it's not a good idea to bring them, was pretty heartbreaking."

Meza was sworn in as an attorney at the St. Paul Capitol on May 9, along with dozens of others under the Minnesota Supreme Court justices.

Meza was still able to bring the swearing-in ceremony to his family.

"They'll be able to watch online, and then we're throwing a party, and then we're gonna do a private swearing-in so that they can be there. A judge is coming and it's going to be great," said Meza.

Just a day before his swearing-in ceremony, Meza received his green card.

"I wasn't supposed to go to college, I wasn't supposed to graduate high school, I wasn't supposed to get married to a man, I wasn't supposed to go to law school. I did all of that, and my family has been through all of it, and it's been beautiful," said Meza. "I'm just really thankful that my parents made that choice, and I can't imagine what that was like for them, but I'm glad that they did."

Now, as a licensed attorney, Meza is using the system that once excluded him to fight for others like him.

He plans to practice immigration law, drawing on more than a decade of experience as an organizer and advocate.

For Meza, silence has never been an option. He was a key figure in the fight to pass the Minnesota DREAM Act — a battle that took more than 10 years. It was a victory that taught him the value of public visibility, even in the face of fear.

"The moment we go silent, that's when we lose more and more," said Meza. "If we don't push back, there will be more abuses than what we're seeing already."

As an openly gay man, an undocumented student and now a legal professional, Meza believes progress lies in building bridges across movements.

"What's going on in immigration law is just one slice of everything else happening," he said. "We're part of different communities — and when we recognize those connections, that makes us stronger."

At Arlington High School, where he learned alongside students from diverse racial and cultural backgrounds, those early experiences shaped how he now sees today's immigration challenges — as a continuation of a broader civil rights struggle.

"If you understand the civil rights movement: segregation, bombings, dogs, water hoses, the violence we saw then is, in many ways, happening to us now," said Meza. "Maybe in less graphic ways, maybe not."

He cited recent tragedies, including the Texas teenager who died by suicide out of fear that her undocumented parents would be deported.

"We need to learn from the past. People put their lives on the line to change unjust systems. I think that's the moment we're in again," said Meza.

Now, he's turning that hard-earned knowledge into action as an attorney — someone equipped not just to advocate in the streets, but to defend and protect in court.

"We need comprehensive, humane immigration reform," said Meza.