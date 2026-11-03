Ilhan Omar wins Minnesota's 5th Congressional District race, CBS News projects

Incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has secured a fifth term by defeating Republican nominee John Nagel in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District race Tuesday evening, CBS News projects.

Omar has represented the district — which encompasses Minneapolis and its inner-ring suburbs — since 2019. It's the most Democratic district in the state and the entire nation.

She won decisively over Julie T. Le, Abena McKenzie, Latonya Reeves and Nate Schluter in August's primary. She was endorsed by the Minnesota DFL Party at its state convention in May.

Omar, a refugee from Somalia, has long been a target of President Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric. After she was first elected, Mr. Trump said she should "go back" to her home country. He has described her as "garbage" and said she should be investigated.

Last month, Omar's Washington, D.C., residence was raided by Homeland Security investigators amid an apparent investigation over immigration paperwork filed on her behalf by her late father when she was a child. Omar calls the raid and investigation an "outrageous abuse of power and an unprecedented escalation in the weaponization of federal law enforcement to target political enemies."

Nagel, a former Minnesota State Patrol trooper, told WCCO he ran on a platform that includes strengthening fraud controls, protecting Medicare and Medicaid, pushing for reforms for the Affordable Care Act, upgrading border protection security and technology and maintaining the nation's "strong national defense."