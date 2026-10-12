Minneapolis rally planned Monday in support of Rep. Ilhan Omar after feds search her home

A rally in support of Rep. Ilhan Omar is planned for 4 p.m. Monday in Minneapolis, hours after federal agents searched her Washington, D.C., home, according to a Facebook post from the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

The post bills the event as "Stand with Ilhan" and invites people to gather at Powderhorn Park Recreation Center, 3400 15th Ave. S. It lists the site as a new location but doesn't say where the rally was first planned.

"We stand together against political intimidation and attacks on our democracy," the post says.

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations searched Omar's home early Monday. Sources told CBS News the investigation centers on Omar's immigration paperwork, which dates to her childhood and was completed by her late father.

In a statement, the Justice Department confirmed that HSI executed a search warrant it secured and said the search was "part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation."

Omar's office said in a statement that she has "done nothing wrong." Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, posted on X that the search is "an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement."

"I will not be silenced," she wrote.