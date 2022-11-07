Watch CBS News
If the Vikings go to the Super Bowl, how much would it cost to go to the big game?

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you're wondering whether the now 7-1 Vikings might be heading to the Super Bowl, you may also be wondering how much it would cost to go to that game.

WCCO ran some numbers and did a little pre-travel planning for you.

This year's big game is in Phoenix, Arizona. If you booked two plane tickets today, it'd be around $1,200, depending on the airline.

Hotel and a car for three nights would add another $1,6000 on average.

Now the tickets themselves would cost significantly more. Those are around $5,000 each.

In total, we're talking about $13,000 for two people.

We don't yet know who's playing at the Super Bowl, but we do know Rihanna is the halftime show headliner.

