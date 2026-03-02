The Icettes, Minnesota's only school district-sponsored figure skating club, mark 50 years

Something special is being carved into the Minnesota history books at Apple Valley High School's ice rink, 50 seasons of the Icettes figure skating team.

"This is a team that's been together for 50 years, and I'm part of that. It's been really cool just thinking about it," said Kirthana Rajulapati, a senior skater on the Icettes.

The team is made up of 42 students across five high schools and middle schools within Independent School District 196, including Apple Valley, Eastview, Rosemount, Eagan and the School of Environmental Studies. It's a first-of-its-kind team in the state.

"I would have thought Minnesota ... ice skating, there would have been some more [teams], but it's pretty surprising that it's just us," said Rajulapati.

Senior skater Mia Dougherty would love to see more school districts mimic the Icettes in the future.

"I think it'd be really cool if there were other districts or high schools that also had skating teams because it would be really fun to compete against or see at other rinks," said Dougherty.

The Icettes still get to compete, but only against other independent clubs. While they're not a state high school-sanctioned sport, District 196 pours resources into this team, which has led to 50 years of success. The skaters also pour back into the team.

Head coach Karri Nachtigal is a Rosemount High School and Icettes alum who has been leading the team for 11 years.

"For me, [the Icettes] was a great way to be part of the high school, a place to belong, and as a coach, to be able to offer that to other students and have such a unique experience, is fabulous," said Nachtigal.

The Icettes have a no-cut policy, so every skater who wants to be a part of this team can be, growing the diversity of the sport.

"I feel like we have the type of place where anyone could come and say, 'That could be me one day,'" said Rajulapati.

The 50th anniversary showcase will be at the Apple Valley Sports Arena from Thursday to Saturday. The shows on Thursday and Friday are at 7 p.m., and the Saturday show, which will include a tribute performance to the Icettes alumni, is at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $12 and all money raised from sales goes directly back to the Icettes. Learn more here.