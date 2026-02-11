Volunteers run website tracking ICE activity in Minnesota and nationwide

There were more than 100 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sightings reported across Minnesota on Monday, according to the website iceout.org.

The website, which is crowd-funded and run by more than 100 volunteers, tracks federal activity across the state and the country. Each report is timestamped and includes a photograph.

"I'm not a developer by trade, by any means or definition of that word," Celeste, CEO and cofounder of iceout.org, said.

Launched over a year ago, the website averages 400,000 to 500,000 unique visitors per day.

"If people want to support us, a dollar, $5, whatever people would like to offer, we'll take," Celeste said.

Federal officials have warned ICE observers to stay out of their way.

"Stop impeding, stop interfering, stop violating the law. We will arrest you," border czar Tom Homan said during a news conference earlier this month.

Celeste says volunteers for the website "constantly" think about the potential that it could be taken down by federal officials or that they will become targets for federal agents.

"Just because we have that concern, that doesn't mean that we are breaking the law. It's very clear we are not breaking the law," Celeste said.

Organizers say they hope to use a similar crowd-sourced system to respond to natural disasters in the future.