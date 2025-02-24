Ice Palace Minnesota closing for good after this season, organizers say

Delano Ice Palace set to close for good after this season

This will be the final season for the Ice Palace Minnesota in Delano, organizers announced Sunday.

The Youngstrom family, the palace's organizers, posted the news on Facebook, thanking everyone who has visited and supported them through the years.

"As a family-run business, we have poured our hearts and souls into creating a magical winter experience, and it has been our greatest joy to see families and friends make lasting memories here," the family said. "Unfortunately, after last year's challenging season — where we were only able to open for four days — we faced significant hurdles in bouncing back."

The Youngstroms said they're grateful they were able to give the palace one last try.

"This season has reminded us of the wonder, laughter, and togetherness that The Ice Palace was meant to bring families," the family said.

The final day of operation will be Sunday.

The operation boasts more than 90,000 square feet of "Ice Palace experiences," which include interactive attractions, illuminated tunnels and ice slides.

The Ice Palace originated in Idaho, where it's been a popular attraction for several years.