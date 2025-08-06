Series of crashes in Burnsville construction zone on northbound I-35W causes slowdown

Multiple crashes are causing a major slowdown on northbound Interstate 35W in Burnsville, Minnesota, on Wednesday morning.

The separate crashes happened within a construction zone on the interstate at Highway 13 and have blocked two lanes, causing traffic to back up for miles.

There's no word at this time if anyone was seriously hurt.

WCCO has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol and will continue to provide updates as details become available. Make sure to monitor current traffic conditions if you're going to be traveling in that area.