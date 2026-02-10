Minneapolis photographer's art installation shares message of connection during immigration crackdown

As dusk settles over Minneapolis, something unexpected appears on the side of the YWCA building.

Projected high above the sidewalk are faces of neighbors — ordinary people — each paired with three simple words: I Am Human.

The project comes from photographer and storyteller John Noltner.

"In a divided world, we try to use photography and story to remember what connects us," said Noltner, the founder and director of the nonprofit A Peace of My Mind.

This new series for A Peace of My mind began during what Noltner thought would be downtime in his hometown.

Instead, federal agents surged into the city for immigration raids. Two U.S. citizens were killed. Communities responded.

Once again, Minneapolis was navigating a difficult moment.

"The question is: What do you do with that hard thing that's in front of you? And how do you show up for one another?" said Noltner.

He brought his photo studio to the YWCA, community centers, and singing vigils.

"We showed up where people were already gathered and invited them to be a part of the project," said Noltner.

We've seen our community speak for itself. A woman recalling a tense encounter at her restaurant put it simply.

"We're all people. We're humans," said Ilse Denisse Aguilar Ortega.

Her words now appear, projected across the city.

So far, there are 125 portraits and more to come.

The title, "I Am Human" came after careful consideration.

"We seem to be failing in our ability to see the humanity of those around us, and so at a really fundamental level, I wanted this series to pause and amplify and recognize that humanity that we all share," said Noltner.

Noltner, who has documented stories from Northern Ireland to Rwanda, finds himself inspired by the resilience he sees.

A Peace of My Mind

"I don't think any of us really expected to be in these circumstances in Minnesota, in the United States, in 2026. But like I always tell my kids, whatever difficult thing is happening, that's not the end of the story," said Noltner.

Healing, he says, doesn't happen quickly.

"I think healing happens through showing up for one another, through rebuilding trust, through making personal connections," said Noltner.

In a world full of noise, his images ask for something quiet. A pause. A look. A reminder that before anything else, we are all human.

You can see the "I Am Human" portraits being projected outside the YWCA on Lake Street on Tuesday and Wednesday from dusk until 7pm.

For more information and to view the portraits online, click here.