Man shot in leg while driving on I-35 says it could've been "very bad"

Duluth motorist recounts moment he was shot while on I-35

A Minnesota man is recovering after being shot while driving down from Duluth on Interstate 35 on Thursday.

He told WCCO he's lucky it wasn't worse.

"It could've been very — I'm trying to find the words — very bad," Chris Durovec said.

Durovec said Thursday morning, he, his wife, daughter and daughter's boyfriend heard a big boom from the driver's door.

It prompted Durovec's daughter to call for help.

The driver's side door of a vehicle that was shot while it was traveling on Interstate 35 in Minnesota on Aug. 7, 2025. Chris Durovec

"My leg started to hurt, and we pulled over and noticed blood coming through it. So my wife jumped out and put a tourniquet on it," Durovec said.

They were heading from their hometown of Duluth to Taylors Falls when the shooting happened.

Chisago County deputies and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officers say they found three men on private property near I-35 shooting target practice.

Investigators think the bullet that hit Durovec traveled 1,500 feet.

"Still in a little bit of shock, and we'll go from there," Durovec said. "The whole talk was how much worse it could have been."

After an unexpected trip to Regions Hospital, Durovec said their trip to the waterpark will happen.

"I'm supposed to stay out of the water for a couple of weeks, so they might be going by themselves," he said.

The Chisago County Attorney's Office is reviewing the case for criminal charges.

The investigation is ongoing.