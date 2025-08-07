Man shot in the leg while driving on Interstate 35 north of Twin Cities

10 people charged in Minnesota sex trafficking investigation, and more headlines

10 people charged in Minnesota sex trafficking investigation, and more headlines

10 people charged in Minnesota sex trafficking investigation, and more headlines

A man is recovering after being shot in the leg while driving on Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities on Thursday morning.

A passenger in the vehicle called 911 around 10:40 a.m., saying a bullet entered the car through the driver's side door, hitting the driver's leg. They had been traveling southbound on I-35 near the Harris exit, about 50 miles north of Minneapolis.

Deputies arrived in the area and reported hearing gunfire consistent with rifle target shooting. Authorities began to canvas the area on foot and by drone to pinpoint the source of the gunfire.

Law enforcement located three men doing target practice on a private property along I-35. The target had been positioned in the direction of the roadway, according to the sheriff's office. The three men are cooperating with law enforcement.

Authorities say the estimated distance between where the men had been shooting and where the victim was shot is over 1,500 feet.

The victim, a 48-year-old man from Duluth, Minnesota, suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening. He was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment. The other three occupants of the vehicle were uninjured.

The incident remains under investigation by the Chisago County Sheriff's Office along with the Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.