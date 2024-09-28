Hundreds turn out to support veteran, first responder mental health efforts

Freedom Fest kicks off today, honoring those who served

COLUMBUS, Minn. — Hundreds of people spent a sun-filled Saturday supporting veterans, first responders, and their families, in an all-encompassing celebration of freedom.

Outside Running Ace's Casino in Columbus, the Invisible Wounds Project hosted its annual "Freedom Fest", the non-profit's primary annual fundraiser.

"Today is all about celebrating our veterans and first responders," said Invisible Wound Project Founder and Executive Director Russ Hanes. "It's a community. It's everyone working together to help."

Hanes founded Invisible Wounds Project to support veterans and first responders struggling with PTSD and mental health concerns.

"The rate of PTSD for veterans and first responders is automatically about 3 times higher than the general public," he said. "Our people run towards danger, you know? They run towards the things that everyone else is running away from...That's a lot of weight to carry."

Saturday's event featured a silent auction, 5k run, pancake breakfast, car cruise, vendors and more. It finished with a concert featuring country musician Easton Corbin.

Recently, Invisible Wounds Project opened the doors of a Forest Lake based support center – a brick and mortar building boasting spaces for work, hobbies, and chances to connect with mental health professionals.

"People can work and go and connect with other people who understand them," Hanes said.

In the crowd Saturday – Heather Carlin, who attended the event for the second time. In July of 2023, her husband, veteran Damian Cromartie, lost a battle with PTSD.

"We need to destigmatize PTSD, we need to make people aware that they're not alone if they're feeling stuck, or they're feeling alone, they're not, there's help available," Carlin said.

"If you haven't checked in with somebody for a while, just check in with them. Just ask. Don't be afraid to ask. Don't be afraid to say, 'are you ok? You seem off.' Because sometimes that's all someone's waiting for," Carlin said.