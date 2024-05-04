Hundreds join walk to end Parkinson's disease in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — More than 1,000 people were on the move Saturday all for the same goal: finding a cure for Parkinson's Disease.

"Parkinson's helps you learn to dance in the rain," said Mark Kelm, chair of the National Prison's foundation. "So many people think: I'm going to wait until the rain passes and I go out and start doing my dance. With Parkinson's, you can't wait."

Kelm, a father and a veteran, is one of more than 1 million Americans living with Parkinson's

"It's been a challenge, obviously, living with it and trying to raise three kids, but I've also found a lot of blessings," he said.

The Saturday morning walk was an effort to raise $300,000 for research. It's also an effort to raise awareness, and connect patients and families to help them see that they're not alone.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who co-signed a national bill to end Parkinson's, was also in attendance.

Kelm said that national support is crucial.

"We're not asking for any money from Congress. What we're asking is that Congress would help motivate researchers, scientists, to help us find a cure or a disease modifying drug," he said.

The money raised Saturday will go to support new research but also fund care services for patients who need it.