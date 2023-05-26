Hundreds gather at 38th and Chicago for vigil to honor life of George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS -- Hundreds gathered where George Floyd was murdered to pay respects and experience the community that's built up around this site.

Several of Floyd's relatives were there to represent their loved one.

Since Floyd's murder, a new chief has taken over the Minneapolis police who, Attorney General Keith Ellison noted this week, came from a department that managed to transform itself for the better.

“Change is gonna come.”



A symbolic step came Thursday morning when the Minneapolis City Council passed a resolution honoring victims of police brutality.

"Our goal is to really set the stage for Minneapolis to lead this nation to end lynchings in America. That's why George Floyd Square still stands as protest," said Jeanelle Austin, George Floyd Global Memorial Executive Director.

Floyd's family has spent these years advocating for better policing too.

"That day the world's eyes opened," Selwyn Jones, Floyd's uncle, said. "Thank God for Darnella Frazier for having the strength to stand there and record that incident, because without Darnella Frazier we wouldn't be where we are today, and we do have a chance now."

That recording helped convict the four officers involved in Floyd's murder.

There have been changes to address policing problems in Minneapolis.

At the end of March, an agreement went into place with the state. It reinforces protocols for how officers use force and make arrests and it also stops officers from pulling cars over for minor issues -- like a broken tail light.

The Department of Justice continues its investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department.

If it finds patterns that break the law it could file a consent decree that would mandate more changes.