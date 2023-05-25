Watch CBS News
Community Journalism

3 years on, George Floyd Square remains a pilgrimage destination, some traveling thousands of miles to visit

By Adam Duxter

/ CBS Minnesota

George Floyd Square is, 3 years later, still a sacred pilgrimage
George Floyd Square is, 3 years later, still a sacred pilgrimage 02:28

MINNEAPOLIS -- The intersection of 38th and Chicago Avenue served as a temporary classroom for the students of Nueva School Thursday.

A group of roughly 20 high school juniors, led by teachers and chaperones, traveled close to 2,000 miles to make it happen. Their school, based in San Francisco, picked a field trip to Minneapolis to explore the city's diversity in cultures.

It culminated with a trip to George Floyd Square.

"It's one thing to watch a video, it's another thing to see it in person," said student Ben Jonker. "(It's important) to see all the flowers that have been laid. And see all the art and how many people are here."

RELATED: 3 years after George Floyd's murder, President Biden urges Congress "to enact meaningful police reform"

The students, who were in 8th grade when former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin murdered Floyd, say the trip was an emotional experience.

"To come here, to recognize all the people that have come through here, brought flowers, that are part of this community, I think makes it a lot more real," said student Adam Kan.

Local guides Georgio Wright and Kendrick White led the students. The two started giving "pilgrimage" tours of the area in 2020.

"We've had a lot of people come in from out of town," Kendrick White said. "It's a journey. We're taking you on a journey. We're taking you through stories, through events of people's actual lives and what they went through that's instrumental to them."

RELATED: Chief O'Hara: Police must reckon with "despicable" fact that an MPD officer murdered George Floyd

Adam Duxter
web-adam-duxter.jpg

Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Adam loves all things Michigan, but is thrilled to now call Minnesota home.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 4:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.