Authorities searching for person of interest in Hugo homicide

HUGO, Minn. — Deputies in Hugo are searching for the person they believe assaulted and killed a woman.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office and medics responded to reports of an unknown medical situation at a Hugo home.

WCCO

They found a 68-year-old woman with severe traumatic injuries, the sheriff's office said. She died at the hospital.

Deputies are searching for Trevor Joseph Wunderlich. The 45-year-old is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and about 225 pounds. He has blue eyes, a bald head and a beard. When he was last seen, he was wearing black and grey shorts with no shirt.

Trevor Joseph Wunderlich Washington County Sheriff's Office

Wunderlich is considered dangerous. Investigators aren't sure if he has any weapons. Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him and to contact 911 right away.

Authorities also said there were several dogs at the home.

"They all appear well-cared for, and we are in the process of contacting the owners so arrangements can be made to pick them up," the sheriff's office said.