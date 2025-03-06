Police find woman's body inside Hudson home following standoff

Police in Hudson, Wisconsin, say they made a shocking discovery following an hourslong standoff overnight Thursday.

Officers responded to a welfare check along Namekagon Street just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say a man called them and made comments that led them to believe someone was in danger inside the home.

Investigators say he was also threatening to force officers to fatally shoot him. In the end, he was taken to St. Croix County Jail.

While searching the home afterwards, police say they found a woman's dead body. They're still investigating the cause of her death.

A shelter in place order that was set on Wednesday has now been lifted.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.



Domestic Violence Resources:

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.



If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.