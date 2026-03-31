Arrest made in Hudson church threat, sheriff says

A suspect is in custody after a "written threat" led to the brief evacuation of a church in Hudson, Wisconsin, Tuesday morning.

Around 10 a.m., the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office advised anyone "within 800 yards" of Faith Community Church to evacuate the area. The church is located off Carmichael Road and Sofia Lane in the city's northeast corner.

Law enforcement gather outside of Faith Community Church in Hudson, Wisconsin, on March 31, 2026. WCCO

Church officials announced on social media they had received a threat and "law enforcement has requested everyone to evacuate the building while they conduct their search."

About 2.5 hours later, the sheriff's office announced a "subject has been taken into custody in connection with this incident."

Soon after, church officials said "there is not threat to the building and area," and "all church programs and activities can proceed as scheduled."