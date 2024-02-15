How much snow fell in the Twin Cities?

MINNEAPOLIS — It wasn't just the biggest snowstorm of the winter thus far. It was the biggest snowstorm of the winter thus far ... by a lot.

With the latest snowfall across parts of Minnesota during the latter part of Wednesday and into the overnight hours, we've now officially moved up a notch from our previous position of being on track for the least-snowy winter on the record books.

All tolled, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport saw a total of 6.9 inches of the white stuff from this storm system.

That was among the highest totals WCCO's NEXT Weather team saw in the area as metro residents dug out of the wintry mess. WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames said that the MSP Airport figures represent a new daily record. It also nearly doubled the amount of snow seen there so far this winter.

But other parts of the metro area saw quite a lot as well, including:

Chanhassen: 6.8 inches

Bloomington: 6.5 inches

Oakdale: 6 inches

Coon Rapids: 5.3 inches

Lakeville: 4.1 inches

The good news is that there will be plenty of sunshine Thursday, hopefully melting off a significant chunk of that fresh snow.

While it's true that we're past what statistics show being the snowiest months of the year (December and January, in that order), it's also true that we're only at the halfway point of February. And, as anyone who lives in the area knows, both March and April can always bring more flakes to the forecast.

May too, but no point worrying about that this early in the season.