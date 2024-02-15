Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Twin Cities see 1st real snowfall of winter

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. forecast from Feb. 15, 2024
NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. forecast from Feb. 15, 2024 03:19

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities were in the snow zone Wednesday, with snow-covered trees and roads making for an icy-yet-picturesque Thursday.

A daily snow record was set Wednesday at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, with 6.9 inches measured. Metro cities saw anywhere between 4-7 inches of accumulation.  

The forecast high is 30 on Thursday, with no new snow and plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures fall off on Friday with highs around the lower 20s. It may be cooler due to the fresh snow on the ground.

The weekend turns around, with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 30s by Sunday. Next week looks to be in the 40s.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 5:39 AM CST

