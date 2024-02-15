NEXT Weather: Twin Cities see 1st real snowfall of winter

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. forecast from Feb. 15, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities were in the snow zone Wednesday, with snow-covered trees and roads making for an icy-yet-picturesque Thursday.

A daily snow record was set Wednesday at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, with 6.9 inches measured. Metro cities saw anywhere between 4-7 inches of accumulation.

A proper snow storm! Many around the metro picking up 4-6". A few areas even a bit more than that!



Some icy and snowy roads this morning. Give yourself the time you need. A lot of cars in ditches and a handful of accidents. A NEXT DRIVE ALERT this AM. @WCCO #mnwx #wiwx 🌨️☃️ pic.twitter.com/0iu1iWrW9f — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) February 15, 2024

The forecast high is 30 on Thursday, with no new snow and plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures fall off on Friday with highs around the lower 20s. It may be cooler due to the fresh snow on the ground.

The weekend turns around, with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 30s by Sunday. Next week looks to be in the 40s.

