How did Minnesota sports teams get their colors?

MINNEAPOLIS – With the Minnesota Vikings record of 7-1, lots of fans are buying into the purple and gold this season. But why those colors?

In fact, how did any of Minnesota's pro sports teams get their maroons, red, blues and greens?

For the Vikings' purple and gold, it all started with former Vikings General Manager Bert Rose. He thought purple was bold, and gold was a nod to the state's Scandinavian roots. However, those are also the colors of the University of Washington, where Rose went to college.

Did you know the Minnesota Wild's official colors are Iron Range Red, Forest Green, Harvest Gold and Minnesota Wheat? Back when the logo was introduced in 1998, the CEO at the time said it was a nod to our rugged natural wilderness.

The Minnesota Twins used to be the Washington Senators. Calvin Griffith moved the team to Minnesota in 1961, and with it, he brought the patriotic red, white and blue.

For the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Lynx, it's Midnight Blue, Lake Blue, Aurora Green, Moonlight Grey and Frost White. The franchise tells WCCO they're inspired by Minnesota's landscape – from the northern night to the midnight forest, to the great frozen city of the north.

And what about the Gopher maroon and gold? That story goes back to 1876, when the first president of the U asked English professor Augusta Norwood Smith to choose the school colors. At the time, he called her a woman of excellent taste. And, I think we have to agree.

The Twins will actually reveal a new logo and new uniforms next week. But the team told WCCO that red, white and navy will stay as their colors.