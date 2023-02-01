Watch CBS News
How Camp Bow Wow in Eden Prairie protects pets during cold snaps

By Pauleen Le

/ CBS Minnesota

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- With single digit and sub-zero temperatures this week, you'll want to make sure you take extra care of your pets.

Camp Bow Wow in Eden Prairie limits the time for pets through its daycare and boarding program when temps are 10 below zero.

The camp offers spacious indoor and outdoor yards for pets to get the exercise they need in the winter months.

For pets that can't make it to camp, the owners said there are still plenty of exercise tips for homeowners to do with their pets inside the home that are still stimulating including using a snuffle mat, treat games and puzzles and brain games.

They also said it's important to make sure dogs are protected while going for walks outside in the winter. They recommend booties if dogs aren't bothered by them, otherwise paw wax is also another great alternative. Owners should make sure to wipe down when returning from walks to make sure ice melt doesn't stick to their paws, which can also be dangerous for them if they ingest it.

There are several Camp Bow Wow locations in the Twin Cities.

