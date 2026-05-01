Minnesota House committee finds no probable cause in ethics complaints against Engen, Hudson and Falconer

The Minnesota House Ethics Committee has found there is no probable cause in complaints filed against GOP state Reps. Elliott Engen and Walter Hudson, or DFL state Rep. Alex Falconer that accused them of breaking the chamber's rules for conduct.

House Democrats lodged the complaint against Engen and Hudson last month after police said they were involved in a driving while impaired stop in March. Officers pulled Engen over early on March 27, according to a White Bear Lake Police Department report.

Engen said he was "sober cabbing" Hudson and another passenger when he was arrested on suspicion of DWI, the report said. Officers determined Engen was impaired by alcohol despite the lawmaker initially denying he had drunk anything. He's since been charged with one misdemeanor count each of DWI, fourth-degree DWI and speeding, according to court records.

Engen after his arrest apologized for his actions.

Hudson, the report said, was carrying a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun at the time of the arrest. He has a valid permit to carry license and the gun was taken for safekeeping.

Following the incident, GOP House Speaker Lisa Demuth removed Engen and Hudson from their respective committees. House Democrats said their removal didn't go far enough and filed the complaint.

House Republicans last month filed their own ethics complaint against Falconer, accusing him of violating House rules barring lobbying. The GOP in their filing notes bills he authored that were backed by groups he is associated with, like an organization for which he was a paid registered lobbyist before being elected to office, according to state records, and Save the Boundary Waters, for which he is now listed as a "federal government relations manager" on the group's website.

The House Ethics Committee on Friday voted unanimously that there was no probable cause in either complaint.

"That is a big deal, the unanimously part," GOP Rep. Gregory Davids, who co-chairs the committee, said.

Davids added that both cases are now closed.

NOTE: The attached video first aired on April 7.