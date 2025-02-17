Minnesota House committee advances bill to remove undocumented immigrants from state-funded health care

Minnesota lawmakers push to end benefits for the undocumented

Minnesota has some of the most inclusive laws in the country to support undocumented residents.

On Monday, however, a House committee advanced an effort to remove undocumented immigrants from state-funded health care, scholarships and other programs.

"Minnesotans today are seeing their tax dollars go to folks who are here illegally on public programs like MinnesotaCare, which are becoming magnets for people from foreign countries," Schultz said.

But health care providers, including hospitals, testified keeping an estimated 7,700 undocumented residents on MinnesotaCare keeps costly emergency room visits down. The Minnesota Farmers Union testified that farmers need undocumented workers, and that the workers need health care.

"We supported coverage for the undocumented because they play a critical role in our food and agriculture system," Stu Lowery with the Minnesota Farmers Union said. "Immigrants disproportionately work, not just on farms, but also in food processing, meatpacking, and food service. Farmers and our food system rely on people our new to our country."

All 11 Republican committee members voted to remove the undocumented from state health care and other programs, and all 10 Democrats voted no.

The bill now moves on to another committee in what is, for now, a Republican-controlled House.

In the Minnesota Senate, where the DFL has control, DFL Senators are vowing to preserve existing laws benefiting the undocumented.

The bill's sponsor says this measure would save the state an estimated $100 million.