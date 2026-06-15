Minneapolis No Kings event marks a year since Hortman killings with grief, resolve

The lawmaker attacks one year ago dramatically changed the tone of the June 2025 No Kings rally at the Minnesota State Capitol.

In the hours after the shootings, law enforcement officials and event organizers urged people not to attend planned rallies out of an abundance of caution, after No Kings flyers were found in Vance Boelter's vehicle.

At Francis Burger Joint in northeast Minneapolis, people gathered to watch a livestream of a No Kings event in New York City, while also honoring former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman.

"It's very emotional. It's challenging for sure," said Mary Lillestol with Indivisible Northeast Minneapolis.

Others reflected on the impact the violence had on Minnesota communities.

"I just remember thinking, what kind of a country do we live in where this is going to happen?" said Tammy Nara from Shoreview.

Sandra Swami organized Sunday's watch event. Swami was in St. Paul the day of the shootings and said the tragedy strengthened participants' resolve.

"We did not want to back down from the violence and from the terrible tragedy," said Swami.

Swami recalled how thousands of people still attended the Capitol rally, despite the safety concerns.

"The whole state has been affected," said Swami. "Some of her good friends in the Legislature can't even be here this weekend. They had to go away because it's so hard."

One year later, attendees said they remain committed to speaking out and exercising their constitutional rights.

"We need to continue to have courage and show up and have a voice and exercise our First Amendment rights," said Lillestol.