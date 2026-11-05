Melissa and Mark Hortman honored with memorial highway connecting Brooklyn Park, Coon Rapids

Highway 610 in the northern Twin Cities suburbs was officially renamed Thursday in honor of former DFL Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman.

Both were murdered inside their Brooklyn Park home in a politically motivated attack in June 2025. Their dog, Gilbert, was also shot and was later euthanized.

Hortman Memorial Highway connects Brooklyn Park to Coon Rapids, two communities served by Melissa Hoffman during her time in office. She was a big reason the highway even exists, making it one of her priorities when she was elected.

"No highway, no building, no tribute that we could possibly come up with could fully encapsulate the amazing legacy that Melissa leaves behind, or the hole that she leaves with all of us," said state Rep Zack Stephenson. "But this is at least one thing that we can do to make sure that her story and Mark's story are remembered."

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State Sen. John Hoffman was also on hand for the dedication ceremony. The senator and his wife, Yvette Hoffman, were shot multiple times inside their Champlin home by the same gunman about 90 minutes before the Hortmans were killed.

"This is absolutely fitting to be here today for her and about her, and thank you everybody for paying special attention," said Sen. Hoffman.

At the ceremony, son Colin Hortman said he knows his parents would have liked the honor, even though they didn't like to be in the spotlight.

"This highway meant a lot to me. I know how much it meant to my mom," said Colin Hortman. "I think this is just truly incredible."

Gov. Tim Walz was also a part of the ceremony.

Vance Boelter is serving a federal life sentence for the attacks on the Hortmans and Hoffmans. He also faces state charges.