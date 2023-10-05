Watch CBS News
Business

Hormel workers in Austin reach tentative agreement

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Meatpacking workers protest Hormel
AUSTIN, Minn. --  Workers at the Hormel plant in Austin, Minnesota reached a tentative agreement with the meatpacking company Wednesday night.

This comes after nearly a month of negotiations between Union Food and Commercial Workers Locals throughout the country and Hormel Foods.

The union said last month that workers want a fair share of the company's record profits, which reached over $2 billion over the past year.

Details of the agreement are only being shared with union members at the time.

Members of the UFCW Local 663 union will vote to ratify the contract next Monday.

Note: The video above was originally posted on Sept. 11, 2023.

First published on October 5, 2023 / 3:12 PM

