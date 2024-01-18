Hopkins police welcome their first K-9 in decades

HOPKINS, Minn. — The Hopkins Police Department has a new K-9 for the first time in more than 20 years.

Zero is a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois-German Shepherd mix from Hungary.

HPD says Zero, whose name was selected following a callout on social media that raked in 150 suggestions, lived in Florida before making the move to Minnesota.

"Zero earned his name because he loves to spin in circles and because he is dark like the midnight hour also known as the zero hour in military time," HPD said.

Zero and his human partner, Officer Harriman, will start four months of training next month, focusing on patrolling and narcotics detection.

HPD says a public safety grant helped revive the department's long-dormant K-9 program.