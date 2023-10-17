K-9 sniffs out several pounds of meth at Hibbing Post Office

HIBBING, Minn. — A K-9's trusty nose helped authorities sniff out several pounds of methamphetamine at a northern Minnesota post office Monday.

Members of multiple law enforcement agencies were called to the Hibbing Post Office as part of a narcotics investigation, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's office.

St. Louis Co. Sheriff's Office

Murphy, a K-9 member of the Lake Superior Violent Offenders Task Force (LSVOTF), zeroed in on a suspicious package. With a search warrant in hand, law enforcement opened the package, with contained 5 pounds of meth.

Two people were arrested in connection to the discovery.

The investigation was a joint effort by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the U.S. Postal Inspectors Office, and the LSVOTF.