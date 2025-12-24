Hundreds of houses light up in Hopkins for Christmas Eve luminary show

Neighborhood streets in the western Twin Cities metro suburb of Hopkins were lined with thousands of luminaries on Christmas Eve.

"It's peaceful," Joy Schwartz said. "It's a friendly, warm place where you can go out, walk with your neighbors and friends, smile, laugh and have fun."

It's an ongoing tradition started by a resident who'd light up his block, but died in 2020.

Organizers say there are about 24 blocks that have luminaries and when you add everything up, there are roughly 4,000 of them. Gayle Seaberg made it her mission to never let the light go out

"I decided to do my block, and from there it grew. And we have over 30 block captains who work really hard to organize their block for this" Seaberg said.

Neighbors then pay their captain, who provides the supplies. A portion of that payment goes to a local food shelf.

"I know that some people embrace this holiday and some people struggle," Seaberg said. "And I think it's nice if they can look out, see this and have a peaceful reminder of community."

It's a community of all walks and shoe sizes.

"We love living here. It's been really fun," Michael Johnston said

