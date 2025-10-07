Honor Flight brings 70 Minnesota veterans to D.C. for moving day of remembrance

Seventy Minnesota veterans took part in an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. on Monday.

Korean War and Vietnam War vets, and an individual who served in World War II made the trip. For many, it was the first time seeing the war memorials that honor their fallen brothers and sisters.

When the flight landed in Washington, D.C., the veterans were met with cheers and applause from friends and strangers.

Among those taking it all in was veteran Ron Kmett, who was accompanied by his son Mike. Both men got a surprise when they learned the pilot for their Honor Flight was Mick Kmett, Mike's son and Ron Kmett's grandson.

"Oh, I couldn't believe it! I couldn't believe it, it was awesome," said Ron Kmett.

"Probably one of the cooler days at work I've had," said Mick Kmett. "It's an awesome job to be able to do it with these guys, and I've never flown them before, so to be able to fly him and all the veterans, it was awesome."

The tour made early stops at the Iwo Jima U.S. Marine Corps Memorial and the Military Women's Memorial.

That's where Minnesota native Jackie Whitner was honored.

"I was the first African American recruiter in the Metropolitan area and the five states," said Whitner.

She served during the Vietnam War and helped enlist more than 200 women into the military. She's seeing many of these monuments for the first time.

"I've never been here before. I haven't been to Washington, D.C. since the Martin Luther King march on Washington," said Whitner.

There was a visit to Arlington National Cemetery, where 400,000 people are buried. It surrounds the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, where veterans witnessed the ceremonial changing of the guard.

Of all the men and women who made this trip from Minnesota, 95-year-old Arnie Sharstrom from Morris, Minnesota, was the only World War II veteran. He lied about his age so he could join the army.

"Everybody else was going, so I thought I should go too," said Sharstrom.

It was also Sharstrom's first time seeing the World War II memorial, which turned out to be an emotional experience.

"I'll never forget it. As a matter of fact, I've got a bunch of letters that are going to take me a couple hours to read them when I get home. It's unreal. I'll never forget it," said Sharstrom.

One of the last memorials the group visited was the Vietnam War Wall, a place that's personal for veterans Harold "Shorty" Benson and Rich Peltier.

"I lost my wife three years ago, and my son is with me, and he was looking forward to it as much as I was," said Benson.

"Lost a lot of men over there. And, why them and not me? I was 19," said Peltier.

Peltier has spent much of his post-war life searching for answers. He believes being at the memorial and being on the flight can help him heal.

"Proud to be a veteran, and I love helping my fellow veterans out. Just love it," said Peltier.

The Twin Cities Honor Flight has one trip to Washington, D.C. each year. The organization teams with Sun Country Airlines to give veterans a free trip.