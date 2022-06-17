Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Homemade modeling dough recipe

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Amy Blaubach from Curious Minds shared these recipes for homemade modeling dough with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Fun Flour Dough
  • 4 cups flour
  • 1 cup salt 
  • 1 1/2 cups water 

Combine all ingredients in a bowl to mix. 

If the dough is too sticky, add a little flour; If it's  too stiff, add a few drops of water. You can bake the dough creations at 300°F for 2 to 4 hours depending on the thickness of your creation.

Add kool aid for fun colors and scents! 

Add natural objects such as flowers and sand for fun textures!

Peanut Butter Dough

  • 1/2 cup nonfat dry milk
  • 1/2 cup peanut butter
  • Honey or Agave

Use a fork to mix the dry milk, the peanut butter, and a little honey or agave. Need the mixture until it is the consistency of modeling dough. Peanut butter dough creations aren't permanent and they need to be eaten within a day or disposed of within two days.  It keeps well in a container in the refrigerator.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 17, 2022 / 9:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.