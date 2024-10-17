Third man accused in burglaries targeting places of worship and homes across metro area

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. — WCCO has obtained charging documents tied to robberies around the Twin Cities this summer, providing insight into a burglary crew that officials say were "targeting places of worship and residences" across the metro.

Officials say a 27-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were involved in a string of burglaries across the metro area starting in mid-May until they were taken into custody in July. The newly-charged third suspect, a 30-year-old Texas man, was charged in two of those robberies.

Charging documents say the men would enter a residence or temple, ransack the interior and steal jewelry and cash. In one instance, the trio allegedly stole a gun safe from a Coon Rapids home. The three were caught on surveillance video walking out the front door with the gun safe, which held four guns, social security cards and passports.

In another instance, the 27-year-old and 37-year-old pried open a deck door, and stole jewelry valued at $32,070 from a Maple Grove home, charges say.

On July 19, a homeowner in Blaine reported two people entered her home from the basement door, and a black SUV parked in her driveway. Police forced entry and saw the 27-year-old and 37-year-old flee out the back door. The third man was taken into custody at the scene.

Carver County deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Brooklyn Park, where they found clothing matching what two of the suspects wore during a burglary at a temple. They also found gold jewelry, which matched a necklace that was stolen off a statue at the temple, documents say.

In all, the 27-year-old and 37-year-old face 11 counts of burglary in nine separate incidents across Hennepin, Carver and Anoka counties. The 30-year-old man faces two counts of burglary. The 27-year-old suspect is currently jailed in Orange County, California, and the 37-year-old is being held in ICE custody in Freeborn County in southern Minnesota, police said. They will both be extradited to Hennepin County.