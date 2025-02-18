Riding an upset, ending a streak, and playing for their coach, Holy Family girl's hockey embraces first state tournament

It's been a long time coming for the Holy Family girl's hockey team.

"It was a crazy experience, beating them," said Josie Linn, Holy Family's points leader. "We didn't know anything but to just go hug each other and celebrate."

In Friday's section final Holy Family pulled off a comeback overtime upset over the number one ranked team in the state, Minnetonka. Maille Schugel picked a good time for her first goal of the season.

"I just shot it and it went in," said Schugel, a senior defender for the Fire. "It was just crazy to think. I was just in straight denial. I was like, 'Did that even just happen?' I was bawling. I was just screaming and crying."

Previously, Minnetonka had eliminated Holy Family in four straight section championships, dating back to the 2020-21 season.

"Those were tough," said Fire head coach Randy Koeppl. "But it also keeps you coming back and drives you. It drives you for that feeling that they got Friday night."

"Always having that feeling of when is it gonna be our time," described Schugel. "And this year was it."

A mountaintop in school history in a season with deep valleys. On Jan. 31, Holy Family assistant coach Jason Jensen suffered a major head injury during practice. He's still in the hospital, fighting.

"I'd never seen anything like it," said Koeppl, who has been coaching or playing hockey effectively his whole life. "It was traumatizing, more so for teenage girls to see up close. His wife Kelly has been a superhuman."

Practice looks a bit different now. Coaches don helmets and stickers reading "Get Well Soon Jens" cling to those. The kids are still working through it.

"I feel like it really motivated us to put all of our effort forth to help get to state and hopefully win," said Linn, a senior who will play college hockey at New Hampshire. "It kind of motivated us in a way, on and off the ice to bring us close."

This week, a chance for a punctuation in the Fire's first-ever state hockey tournament.

"I'm more than excited and can't wait to be there and take all of the experience in," said Schugel.