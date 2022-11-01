Holidazzle unveils plans for 2022 celebration in Loring Park
MINNEAPOLIS -- Holidazzle organizers have released new details about this year's celebration.
The festival in Loring Park will run for four weekends, starting the Friday after Thanksgiving.
You'll be able to shop local businesses, visit Santa or check out some of the rides. like the carousel or big slide.
There will be 13 food vendors on site, as well as the Fulton Beer Garden.
New events this year including roller skating and giveaways every weekend.
And, of course, you can get a pic with the Holidazzle Yeti.
For full details on Holidazzle 2022, click here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.