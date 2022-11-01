Holidazzle unveils plans for 2022 celebration in Loring Park

MINNEAPOLIS -- Holidazzle organizers have released new details about this year's celebration.

The festival in Loring Park will run for four weekends, starting the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Dusty Hoskovec

You'll be able to shop local businesses, visit Santa or check out some of the rides. like the carousel or big slide.

There will be 13 food vendors on site, as well as the Fulton Beer Garden.

New events this year including roller skating and giveaways every weekend.

And, of course, you can get a pic with the Holidazzle Yeti.

For full details on Holidazzle 2022, click here.