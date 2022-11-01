Watch CBS News
Holidazzle unveils plans for 2022 celebration in Loring Park

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Holidazzle organizers have released new details about this year's celebration.

The festival in Loring Park will run for four weekends, starting the Friday after Thanksgiving.

You'll be able to shop local businesses, visit Santa or check out some of the rides. like the carousel or big slide.

There will be 13 food vendors on site, as well as the Fulton Beer Garden.

New events this year including roller skating and giveaways every weekend.

And, of course, you can get a pic with the Holidazzle Yeti.  

For full details on Holidazzle 2022, click here.

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 6:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

