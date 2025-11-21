How to keep your home safe from fire this holiday season

Firefighters in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, on Friday warned homeowners to exercise caution and responsibility ahead of the holiday season.

Chief Jon Pritchard also urged developers in the area to install sprinklers in new builds as more residents move to the area.

"Especially in a modern environment with so many plastics that are cancer-causing, the more that fire is controlled, that's less of an exposure that we have," Pritchard explained to WCCO News. "We actually say smoke is fuel. That stuff in that smoke can be just as flammable, over 1,000 degrees, and it has so many chemicals in there that can kill you in one breath or cause lifelong cancers or lifelong health issues."

Roughly 90% of residences don't have sprinklers, according to a report from the National Fire Protection Association. The cost to install sprinklers in a new build could cost roughly 2% of the cost to build a home and double that to retrofit a home.

For the vast majority of homeowners without sprinklers, Pritchard offered several fire safety tips, including installing smoke detectors in every room and having working fire extinguishers on every floor.

The chief also suggested people use more care with charging devices around the house.

"You should never be charging something on something that can burn," he added. "A sturdy surface, a good nightstand — never on the bed. We don't charge computers on the bed, phones on the bed. And making sure those are good areas that aren't susceptible to burning, like fabrics, curtains and things like that."