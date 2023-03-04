Holi celebration marks beginning of spring, brings community together at Midtown Global Market

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The traditional celebration of Holi brought hundreds to Midtown Global Market Saturday, where they ate, danced and enjoyed the party.

The festival of colors is meant to mark the start of spring, while promoting good health and the warding off of disease. Traditionally, colored powders fill the air.

"It's kind of giving them good health and wishing them joy," said Meena Iyer of Nathyaprabha Dance Academy.

Saturday's celebration centered around food, also.

"Food is a very particular component that brings all the cultures together," said Rashmi Bhattachan, owner of Momo Dosa. "They say you please the eyes first and then you please the soul." We really take pride in being able to share our culture through the medium of foods."

The free festival went from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. In India, the celebration will take place early next week.