Hog wild: Pigs spotted off I-94 after semi carrying livestock rolls over

WOODBURY, Minn. -- You might see a strange sight if you're driving near the Interstate 94, Interstate 494 and Interstate 694 interchange Sunday evening. And no, it's not a pig-ment of your imagination.

A group of pigs was spotted near the intersection after a semi carrying the livestock rolled over around 6 p.m. No one was injured as a result of the crash

The Minnesota State Patrol says they are working to safely transport the livestock from the highway and for drivers to expect traffic delays.

Attempts to corral the pigs are ongoing. State Patrol says they are working to 'safely transport the livestock off the freeway.' Expect traffic delays. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/icMASY3QoT — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) October 3, 2022

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. WCCO will post updates as soon as they become available.