Hog wild: Pigs spotted off I-94 after semi carrying livestock rolls over
WOODBURY, Minn. -- You might see a strange sight if you're driving near the Interstate 94, Interstate 494 and Interstate 694 interchange Sunday evening. And no, it's not a pig-ment of your imagination.
A group of pigs was spotted near the intersection after a semi carrying the livestock rolled over around 6 p.m. No one was injured as a result of the crash
The Minnesota State Patrol says they are working to safely transport the livestock from the highway and for drivers to expect traffic delays.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story. WCCO will post updates as soon as they become available.
