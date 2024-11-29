A high school hockey team remembers longtime teammate who passed away from cancer

CHAMPLIN, Minn. — A Twin Cities high school hockey team hit the ice for the first time Friday night since losing a teammate to a long battle with cancer. Max Akerson died earlier this week.

His teammates from Champlin Park High School played their first game of the season against Woodbury on Friday night. Fans wore T-shirts in remembrance of the 16-year-old who spent the past few years fighting liver cancer. Before the game, WCCO's Jeff Wagner visited his home arena to learn how the community continues to Play for Max.

The sting of frigid wind outside the Champlin Ice Forum doesn't come close to the pain this hockey community is feeling.

A jersey hangs by the door for a goalie who will never get to wear it, while a memorial adorned with pictures of the good times fuels a mix of emotions for those who knew Max.

"Sadness but also just thankfulness for dedicating this site to Max," said Payton Johnson, a friend and former teammate of Max's from hockey and lacrosse. He stopped at the memorial to say a prayer before his games at the arena. "He was an amazing person, great friend. And he was always just bright. And you could kind of see God's light in him the whole time."

Max's battle with cancer came to an end just days before the Champlin Park Rebels prepared to the drop the puck on their season.

"The day that he passed, we had a closed-door meeting, kind of let everybody get their emotions out and talk about it," said Tom Potter, head coach of the varsity team.

The mantra, Play for Max, was part of the players' motivation going into the season. It takes on a new meaning now.

"They know that if max was still with us, he would have worked his butt off day in and day out and continue to give everything he had and had fun doing it," said Potter. "Talking with some of the players on the team, this year we have no reason not to give it everything we got."

While Friday's game was undoubtedly an emotional one for the team and community, a massive effort to honor Max will happen on December 5 at the Champlin Ice Forum when the team takes on Andover.

Fans will be decked out in orange shirts, Max's favorite color, for an "Orange Out." Johnson is excited to attend and looks forward to the atmosphere as both teams and crowds recognize his friend. Potter knows his boys will be prepared.

"On the night that we honor Max, we want to make sure that we honor him with a win and make sure we do everything we can to make him proud and his family proud," said Potter.

At the game on December 5, the hockey team's booster club is holding a silent auction and collecting donations. The money raised will either fund a scholarship in Max's name or go towards cancer research.