Hmong, Somali communities in Minnesota raise concern over Trump's new travel ban

The White House's new travel ban takes effect on June 9. The 19 countries listed as a security concern by President Trump also include some of Minnesota's largest immigrant communities.

"My parents were actually from the country of Laos. They can here after the fall of the Vietnam war," said Hmong-American Mike Hang.

"The civil war is the reason why I'm here and made Minnesota my home," said Somali-American Jaylani Hussein.

Two Americans with Hmong and Somali heritage. President Trump cited specific security concerns for each of these 19 countries with travel restrictions.

Two of those, Somalia and Laos, are responsible for some of the largest immigrant populations in Minnesota.

"Most folks who have been in the process of coming to the U.S. have been vetted, went through a process sometimes five, six, seven years. There is no other option," said Hussein.

"It's also very hard on the elders, too, right? Because they're pretty old now and they do want to go see some family back there, it's made it hard for them," said Hang.

The President's travel restriction proclamation listed specific security concerns with each country.

Somalia faces a full travel ban. The President cited a "persistent terrorist threat," describing the country as a safe haven for terrorists and saying the country's government is not vetting or screening travelers' identities properly.

"It cuts deep for a community that's seen little progress in Somalia," said Hussein.

Travelers and immigrants from Laos are facing partial restrictions, with nearly 35% of people who come here on temporary basis overstay their visas, according to a Trump administration report.

The national security concerns and travel restrictions, leading to uncertainty for families in Minnesota.

"They're very uncomfortable. We don't know if someone's gonna get banned," Hang told WCCO.