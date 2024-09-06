Man airlifted to Duluth hospital after being struck by a motorist who fled scene, officials say

KINNEY, Minn. — A 26-year-old man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run incident in northern Minnesota Thursday evening.

According to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office, emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 5 p.m. to the report of a man found lying in the ditch on the 5300 block of Highway 25, which is just south of Kinney.

When responders arrived, the victim was located and officials say they determined he had been struck by a motorist who then fled the scene. He was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident along with the Minnesota State Patrol.

Kinney is located about 71 miles northwest of Duluth.