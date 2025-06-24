Hit-and-run driver who killed teenager in Minneapolis, injured 5 others sentenced to 23 years

Minnesota's Congress members pay tribute to Melissa Hortman, and more headlines

A Minneapolis woman who drove into a crowd during a fight in downtown Minneapolis last year, killing a teenager and injuring five others, was sentenced to more than 23 years on Tuesday.

Latalia Margalli, 23, pleaded guilty in May to one count of second-degree unintentional murder and five counts of second-degree assault.

Margalli was among a group of people fighting at the intersection of Fifth Street and Hennepin Avenue on Sept. 14, 2024. She left the fight, got in her car and drove through a crowd of roughly a dozen people, charging documents said.

Sixteen-year-old De'Miaya Broome was among those Margalli hit. She was hospitalized and later died. Five others were also injured.

"My thoughts are with De'Miaya's family, and all others impacted by this tragic incident," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. "Ms. Margalli chose to drive into the crowd, taking De'Miaya's life and irreparably harming so many people. This sentence holds Ms. Margalli accountable and protects our community."

Margalli was sentenced to 285 months, and has 284 days of credit for time she already served.