Hit-and-run driver kills teenager, injures 5 others in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — An overnight hit-and-run crash in downtown Minneapolis injured five people and killed one.

According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash on Fifth Street North at Hennepin Avenue at approximately 12:23 a.m. Saturday.

Six people total were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, including a 16-year-old girl who later died. One person has life-threatening injuries while the others have injuries not considered life-threatening.

Minneapolis police are still investigating what happened but believe an altercation occurred before the crash. According to a police report, the suspect, a woman, drove in reverse on Hennepin Avenue and then drove the wrong way on Fifth Street into the crowd.

The police report went on to say that the suspect drove out of downtown, but was followed by witnesses.

Police say the suspect was stopped by multiple law enforcement agencies on the 2300 block of Bryant Avenue North and was arrested. She was booked into Hennepin County Jail. Charges are pending.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back on WCCO for more.