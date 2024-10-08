Watch CBS News
Bridge over Highway 169 in north metro closed after being struck

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — A bridge over a highway in the north metro is closed until further notice after a truck carrying a backhoe struck it.

The crash at the 77th Avenue/Brooklyn Boulevard/Elm Creek Boulevard bridge over Highway 169 damaged several concrete beams, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The bridge will remain closed until engineers inspect it and crews clear debris.

Traffic on Highway 169 won't be affected, MnDOT said, and the ramps to and from the highway on each end of the bridge remain open. Bridge traffic is being diverted to Interstate 94/Interstate 604 on the south end and Highway 610 on the north end.

Drivers should also find alternate routes if possible, MnDOT said.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

