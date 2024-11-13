Watch CBS News
Crash closes westbound Highway 10 near Big Lake

BIG LAKE, Minn. — A crash in Sherburne County has closed a portion of Highway 10 on Wednesday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the westbound portion of the highway between 172nd Street and Industrial Drive Northeast will be closed until around 11 a.m.

Two cars crashed head-on, the state patrol said, causing serious injuries. One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital, while the other was taken by ambulance. The crash is under investigation. 

Officials encourage those traveling on Highway 10 to take a detour when possible. 

