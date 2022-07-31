"Hey Pretty" writer starts fundraising campaign to get more coloring books to Black girls

“Hey Pretty” writer starts fundraising campaign to get more coloring books to little girls

MINNEAPOLIS -- We love a good follow-up on WCCO Sunday Morning. Remember Maya Marchelle?

A few years ago she heard a little girl being called a derogatory name. That inspired this Minneapolis social worker to want to make all girls feel pretty.

Marchelle is a musician, a social worker, and a writer. She wrote a coloring book called "Hey Pretty!" with hope of lighting up the souls of little girls.

After the WCCO report in June, Marchelle says viewers reached out to her, saying they want to help her cause. So, she's starting a fundraising campaign to get more of the books in the hands of little girls.

For more information, check out her website.