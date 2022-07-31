Watch CBS News
Local News

"Hey Pretty" writer starts fundraising campaign to get more coloring books to Black girls

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield

/ CBS Minnesota

“Hey Pretty” writer starts fundraising campaign to get more coloring books to little girls
“Hey Pretty” writer starts fundraising campaign to get more coloring books to little girls 00:57

MINNEAPOLIS -- We love a good follow-up on WCCO Sunday Morning. Remember Maya Marchelle?

A few years ago she heard a little girl being called a derogatory name. That inspired this Minneapolis social worker to want to make all girls feel pretty.

Marchelle is a musician, a social worker, and a writer. She wrote a coloring book called "Hey Pretty!" with hope of lighting up the souls of little girls.

After the WCCO report in June, Marchelle says viewers reached out to her, saying they want to help her cause. So, she's starting a fundraising campaign to get more of the books in the hands of little girls.

For more information, check out her website

Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
web-susan-elizabeth-littlefield.jpg

Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield loves sharing the good news. She hosts a show on Sunday mornings based on local "positivity and empowerment," leading right into CBS Sunday Morning.

First published on July 31, 2022 / 10:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.