What Hennepin Healthcare's struggles mean for patient care

A Twin Cities lawmaker will plead with state lawmakers Wednesday to help keep Minnesota's largest level-one trauma hospital open.

Hennepin Healthcare in downtown Minneapolis is in dire financial trouble after a $1 billion Medicaid cut and budget confusion. They've cut 100 beds and five departments to stay afloat.

Jeremy Olson-Elhert, one of the remaining nurses, works in surgical care. He is also a leader with the union, the Minnesota Nurses Association.

"Truly, you want your life saved, [HCMC] is the place to be," Olson-Elhert said.

He first learned of the hospital when he was working in rural North Dakota, realizing even a state away this was the go-to trauma center, a place where he's just seen jobs and departments cut.

As for seeing coworkers lose jobs, he says, "It's really difficult," but he agrees with county and hospital leaders that it had to be done.

"At the end of the day, the decisions are being made to preserve the care for the patients who need it," he said.

Even though they've cut beds, Olson-Elhert says care has not changed and the nurse-to-patient ratio is the same. But to keep the place open, something still has to change.

"There's a lot of lives on the line and we need to come together," he said.

A county commissioner is making a case for the hospital at the State Capitol with the Health and Human Services Committee. They are asking to get approved to use a sales tax to cover the hospital's costs. Without approval this session, the hospital could close.